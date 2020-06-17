Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,819 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of Northern Trust worth $13,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 429.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

In related news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 5,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $424,954.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $424,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NTRS opened at $84.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.12 and a 200 day moving average of $90.25. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $60.67 and a twelve month high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.23%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $89.50 to $84.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.13.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.