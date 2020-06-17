Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 366 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,087 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in ResMed were worth $13,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in ResMed during the first quarter worth $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 476.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in ResMed by 2,783.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total value of $397,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,211 shares in the company, valued at $14,664,315.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,565 shares in the company, valued at $14,184,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,023 shares of company stock worth $3,489,904. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD opened at $168.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.49. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.85 and a twelve month high of $177.99. The stock has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 47.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. ResMed had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $769.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

RMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of ResMed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.50.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.