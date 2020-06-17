Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stock Holdings in Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) by 3,190.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 611,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 592,727 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 2.54% of Triumph Bancorp worth $15,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 10.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,272,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,082,000 after acquiring an additional 213,753 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 798,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,755,000 after acquiring an additional 24,006 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 515,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,610,000 after acquiring an additional 41,120 shares during the period. NFC Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 508,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 442,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $24.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.58. Triumph Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $19.03 and a 1-year high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $575.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.47). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $69.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Stephens upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Triumph Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.

In related news, Director Charles A. Anderson acquired 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.51 per share, with a total value of $752,320.00. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

