Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stake in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,489 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.09% of Atlassian worth $14,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Atlassian by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $172.51 on Wednesday. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 12 month low of $107.00 and a 12 month high of $191.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of -198.29, a P/E/G ratio of 59.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.48.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $411.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TEAM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.06.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Article: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.