Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Shares Up 6%

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)’s share price shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $107.63 and last traded at $113.26, 550,967 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,243,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.85.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Thor Industries from $60.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Thor Industries from $55.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti reduced their price target on Thor Industries from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thor Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 2.60.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THO. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Thor Industries by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

