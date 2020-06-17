Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,929,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,036 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 5.87% of Thermon Group worth $29,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Thermon Group by 1,249.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 111,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 103,531 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $431,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,521,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 284.7% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 118,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 87,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE THR opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.26 million, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.26. Thermon Group Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $12.62 and a 52-week high of $27.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $88.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.25 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermon Group Holdings Inc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on THR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Thermon Group in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermon Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In other Thermon Group news, Director Michael W. Press bought 13,300 shares of Thermon Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.63 per share, for a total transaction of $207,879.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,416.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John T. Nesser III bought 2,942 shares of Thermon Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $46,777.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

