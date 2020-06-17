Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.55) target price on shares of Ten Lifestyle Group in a report on Friday, March 6th.
Ten Lifestyle Group stock opened at GBX 98.50 ($1.25) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 86.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 99.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.23 million and a PE ratio of -11.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.88. Ten Lifestyle Group has a 12-month low of GBX 40 ($0.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 139 ($1.77).
About Ten Lifestyle Group
Ten Lifestyle Group plc provides concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals worldwide. The company assists its members to discover, organize, and book travel, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.
Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)
Receive News & Ratings for Ten Lifestyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ten Lifestyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.