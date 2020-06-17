Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.55) target price on shares of Ten Lifestyle Group in a report on Friday, March 6th.

Ten Lifestyle Group stock opened at GBX 98.50 ($1.25) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 86.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 99.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.23 million and a PE ratio of -11.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.88. Ten Lifestyle Group has a 12-month low of GBX 40 ($0.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 139 ($1.77).

Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported GBX (4.60) (($0.06)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ten Lifestyle Group will post 50 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ten Lifestyle Group

Ten Lifestyle Group plc provides concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals worldwide. The company assists its members to discover, organize, and book travel, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

