Tempur Sealy International Inc Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report issued on Thursday, June 11th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.43.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $822.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.28 million. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 87.42%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

TPX has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $110.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.27.

TPX opened at $66.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.21. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $100.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 7.7% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 12,060 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth about $540,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth about $2,483,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 106,893 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $5,876,977.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 205,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $10,959,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,051 shares of company stock worth $16,842,799 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

