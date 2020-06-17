TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,648,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 177,486 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $24,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 49,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 676,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 407,600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 215,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 756,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 201,853 shares during the last quarter. 77.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average of $13.25. TechnipFMC PLC has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $28.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.33). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 40.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC PLC will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTI. Piper Sandler downgraded TechnipFMC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cfra cut their target price on TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $8.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised TechnipFMC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised TechnipFMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. TechnipFMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.39.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.