TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Trading Up 0.3%

TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.33 and last traded at $9.22, 161,939 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 55% from the average session volume of 358,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.19.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CGBD. ValuEngine lowered TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on TCG BDC from $6.00 to $8.25 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TCG BDC from $13.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on TCG BDC from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.85.

The company has a market capitalization of $518.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.66.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $38.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.29 million. TCG BDC had a positive return on equity of 11.07% and a negative net margin of 43.15%. As a group, analysts expect that TCG BDC Inc will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.07%. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is 82.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGBD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in TCG BDC by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in TCG BDC by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in TCG BDC by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 40,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in TCG BDC by 190.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

TCG BDC Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGBD)

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

