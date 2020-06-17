Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,849 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Target were worth $9,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its stake in shares of Target by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

NYSE TGT opened at $119.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.76. The company has a market cap of $59.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.78. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $80.03 and a 1-year high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Target had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.31%.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total transaction of $1,220,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,375,388.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $13,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,020,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,524 shares of company stock worth $15,803,219 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Target from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.21.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.