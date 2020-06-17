Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Stock Price Up 11.9%

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) shares were up 11.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.19 and last traded at $21.96, approximately 3,840,138 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 4,959,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.63.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.89.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 3.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -49.38%.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 160,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 281,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 274.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 18,338 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $73,146,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 66.9% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 98,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 39,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

