Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,383,015 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 86,285 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.86% of Tapestry worth $30,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $842,000. AXA grew its position in Tapestry by 1,127.4% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 168,144 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,535,000 after buying an additional 154,445 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $79,565,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 264.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 112,590 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 81,668 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Tapestry by 11.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 382,317 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 39,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Tapestry Inc has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $32.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 16.58% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. Tapestry’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $102,808.00. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TPR shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

