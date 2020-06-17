TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) vs. Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) Head to Head Review

TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) and Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S and Portola Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S $6.99 million 27.07 -$27.00 million ($0.82) -6.22 Portola Pharmaceuticals $116.64 million 12.07 -$290.66 million ($4.06) -4.42

TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Portola Pharmaceuticals. TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Portola Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Portola Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S and Portola Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S 0 0 3 0 3.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals 0 6 2 0 2.25

TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S presently has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 125.49%. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $29.14, suggesting a potential upside of 62.45%. Given TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S is more favorable than Portola Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S and Portola Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S -1,321.75% -163.58% -75.14% Portola Pharmaceuticals -232.73% -267.86% -54.66%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.8% of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.7% of Portola Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Portola Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Its BioSeizer lipid formulation technology enables pharmacokinetic (PK) control and local sustained release of APIs at the site of disease or injury; and NanoX targeted delivery technology enables prolonged PK profiles and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs at the desired site. The company provides various product candidates that target various areas of unmet medical need in pain management, ophthalmology, and oncology. Its lead product candidate is TLC599, is an intraarticular injectable BioSeizer formulation of the API steroid dexamethasone sodium phosphate (DSP) that is in Phase II clinical trials for knee osteoarthritis pain. The company's product candidates also comprises TLC399, BioSeizer formulation of DSP intended as an intravitreal injection for the treatment of macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion; TLC590, a non-opioid anesthetic for post-surgical pain management; and TLC178, an API to treat rhabdomyosarcoma. Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Taipei City, Taiwan with offices in Hsinchu, Hong Kong, Leiden, Melbourne, Shanghai, South San Francisco, and Tokyo.

About Portola Pharmaceuticals

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness. It is also advancing cerdulatinib, a dual spleen tyrosine kinase and janus kinases inhibitor in development for the treatment of hematologic cancers. In addition, the company is developing PRT2761, a Syk inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; SRX Cardio; LLC; Ora; and Astellas Pharma Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

