Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Up 1.6%

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)’s share price shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.82 and last traded at $24.15, 287,260 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 8,468,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.77.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYF. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cfra downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.65.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.64. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Laurel Richie acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $25,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,158.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $125,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,047.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 646.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

