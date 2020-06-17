Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Purchased by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 646.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $21.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.18.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $25.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.65. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $38.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 18.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synchrony Financial news, Director Laurel Richie acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,911 shares in the company, valued at $371,158.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $125,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,047.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

