SWK Holdings Corp. (NYSE:SWKH) Given $23.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of SWK Holdings Corp. (NYSE:SWKH) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $23.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.15 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given SWK an industry rank of 172 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SWK in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th.

SWK stock opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. SWK has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $14.20.

SWK (NYSE:SWKH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter.

SWK Company Profile

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialized finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. It intends to provide customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

