SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Lifted to Outperform at Raymond James

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) was upgraded by Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The firm currently has a $260.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 17.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SIVB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.59.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SIVB stock opened at $221.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $127.39 and a twelve month high of $270.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.52). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $826.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John China sold 1,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $252,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,455,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.15, for a total transaction of $529,530.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,226.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,058 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,714 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 17,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 691,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,538,000 after purchasing an additional 178,400 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,187,000 after purchasing an additional 16,779 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.