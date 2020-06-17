Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Trading Up 11.7%

Shares of Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:SUNW) were up 11.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58, approximately 295,982 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 702,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Sunworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $2.20 to $0.38 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.75.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.53). Sunworks had a negative net margin of 18.12% and a negative return on equity of 89.19%. The firm had revenue of $12.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sunworks Inc will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sunworks in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sunworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunworks by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 18,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, the United States. The company also designs, arranges, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects.

