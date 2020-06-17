SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Comerica Incorporated’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Comerica in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 10th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.95. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($1.41). Comerica had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 21.37%. The company had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wedbush raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Comerica from $52.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Comerica from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.61.

Shares of CMA opened at $41.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.82. Comerica has a one year low of $24.28 and a one year high of $74.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.11.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,728,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,279,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,600 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 171.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,589,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,244 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,133,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,022,000 after purchasing an additional 750,836 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 461.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 911,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,546,000 after purchasing an additional 749,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

