SunTrust Banks Comments on CNX Resources Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of CNX Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.06. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.50. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CNX. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $7.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. MKM Partners lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. CNX Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.30.

CNX opened at $10.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average is $8.18. CNX Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 17.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,973,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,026 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after purchasing an additional 752,984 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,993,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,496,000 after purchasing an additional 98,867 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,769,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,507,000 after purchasing an additional 455,417 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CNX Resources by 6.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,641,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,050,000 after acquiring an additional 166,472 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

