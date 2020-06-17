Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) Trading Up 7.8% Following Dividend Announcement

Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) was up 7.8% on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $24.00 and last traded at $25.39, approximately 4,091,928 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 4,261,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.55.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Store Capital’s payout ratio is 70.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STOR shares. Morgan Stanley cut Store Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Store Capital from $42.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Store Capital from $39.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Store Capital from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.93.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.23). Store Capital had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Store Capital Corp will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Store Capital news, Director Joseph M. Donovan purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.24 per share, with a total value of $145,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 76,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,722.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher H. Volk purchased 5,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.64 per share, with a total value of $99,666.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 519,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,818.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,450 shares of company stock valued at $265,034. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Store Capital by 25.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Store Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $83,489,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Store Capital in the first quarter worth about $949,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Store Capital by 7.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Store Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

