StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) Coverage Initiated at National Securities

National Securities initiated coverage on shares of StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock. National Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 14.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered StoneCastle Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th.

Get StoneCastle Financial alerts:

BANX opened at $17.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $116.54 million, a P/E ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 0.62. StoneCastle Financial has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $23.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.25.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.69 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneCastle Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $2,486,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in StoneCastle Financial by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 19,526 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in StoneCastle Financial by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in StoneCastle Financial by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 16,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 241,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 9,602 shares during the period. 27.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About StoneCastle Financial

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCastle Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCastle Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.