Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 50,569 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 963% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,758 put options.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $54.59 on Wednesday. Oracle has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $167.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,678.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,592 shares in the company, valued at $122,527,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp raised its holdings in Oracle by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 6,098 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 22,033 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 26,493 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 48.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 8th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.36.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.