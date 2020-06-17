Stifel Nicolaus Increases Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $48.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 12.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 8th. Cleveland Research upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.07.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $54.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.63. Oracle has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The firm has a market cap of $167.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $1,083,969,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,269,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739,302 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,076,245 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $486,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,396 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,698,021 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $778,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,536,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $876,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,424 shares in the last quarter. 48.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

