Stewart Asset Management LLC Has $10.87 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stewart Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 11.7% of Stewart Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Amazon.com by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 1,898 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,550.00 price objective (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,611.47.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,615.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,434.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,064.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,722.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1,304.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

