Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) PT Raised to $19.00 at Deutsche Bank

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

NYSE STWD opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. Starwood Property Trust has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $26.33.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STWD. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

