STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Hits New 52-Week High at $44.96

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.96 and last traded at $44.79, with a volume of 29292 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.73.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STAA. Stephens lowered their price target on STAAR Surgical from $56.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.78 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 5.17.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $35.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 million. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 2,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $75,472.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,075.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 192,522 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $7,700,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,640 shares of company stock worth $10,614,867 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 32.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile (NASDAQ:STAA)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.