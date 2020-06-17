Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Trading Up 7.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) shot up 7.3% during trading on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $22.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Spirit Airlines traded as high as $19.12 and last traded at $20.19, 25,378,151 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 110% from the average session volume of 12,085,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.82.

SAVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wolfe Research lowered Spirit Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Buckingham Research lowered Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.12.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth $1,012,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth about $667,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $667,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.70.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $771.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.68 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.