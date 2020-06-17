Spectrum Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. Spectrum has a total market cap of $11,651.37 and approximately $2,357.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer. In the last week, Spectrum has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00468637 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00011992 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000531 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003402 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003209 BTC.

About Spectrum

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt

Spectrum Token Trading

Spectrum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

