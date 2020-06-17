Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Shares Up 1.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)’s share price shot up 1.3% on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $38.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Southwest Airlines traded as high as $36.99 and last traded at $36.35, 12,576,784 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 57% from the average session volume of 29,553,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.87.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $67.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.32.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

In other news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $263,558.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,215.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $35,161,642.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $463,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 340.5% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 414,916 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $14,775,000 after purchasing an additional 320,730 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,772 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.86 and its 200 day moving average is $43.91. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.26.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.33. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post -4.84 EPS for the current year.

About Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.