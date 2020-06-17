SONNET BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) vs. Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Head to Head Survey

SONNET BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) and Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SONNET BioTherapeutics and Athersys’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SONNET BioTherapeutics $30.14 million 1.16 -$17.73 million N/A N/A Athersys $5.63 million 105.74 -$44.58 million ($0.29) -10.45

SONNET BioTherapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Athersys.

Profitability

This table compares SONNET BioTherapeutics and Athersys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SONNET BioTherapeutics -82.24% -1,025.86% -37.52% Athersys N/A -184.41% -104.23%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.3% of SONNET BioTherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of Athersys shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of SONNET BioTherapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of Athersys shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

SONNET BioTherapeutics has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Athersys has a beta of -1.66, indicating that its stock price is 266% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SONNET BioTherapeutics and Athersys, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SONNET BioTherapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Athersys 0 0 3 0 3.00

SONNET BioTherapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 83.73%. Athersys has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 65.02%. Given SONNET BioTherapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe SONNET BioTherapeutics is more favorable than Athersys.

Summary

Athersys beats SONNET BioTherapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SONNET BioTherapeutics

SONNET BioTherapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that engages in development of bi and tri functional therapies that can simulate or block immune-modulating targets to control cancer. The company uses albumin binding single chain antibody fragment (scFv) for delivery of recombinant human-cytokines (rH-cytokines) and other validated targets. SONNET BioTherapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The company's lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which is Phase III clinical study for the treatment of patients suffering from neurological damage from an ischemic stroke; and that is in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of patients with acute myocardial infarction, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients, including those suffering from serious conditions with unmet medical need. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke, acute respiratory distress syndrome, and ophthalmological indications, as well as for the treatment of liver, kidney, pancreas, and intestinal tissue diseases. It also has license and collaboration agreements with RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; the University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

