SolidusGold (CVE:SDC) Stock Price Down 25%

SolidusGold Inc (CVE:SDC)’s share price was down 25% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, approximately 201,200 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 706% from the average daily volume of 24,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a market cap of $3.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07.

SolidusGold Company Profile (CVE:SDC)

SolidusGold Inc focuses on the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Honeymoon Property, an early stage gold-silver-copper property that comprises 43 mineral claims totaling approximately 19,772 hectares located on the west side of Adams Lake, British Columbia.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for SolidusGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolidusGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.