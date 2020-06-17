Smith & Wesson Brands Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report issued on Thursday, June 11th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.62. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Smith & Wesson Brands’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

SWBI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $11.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $18.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Smith & Wesson Brands has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The stock has a market cap of $906.97 million, a P/E ratio of 70.54 and a beta of 0.68.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. It operates through the Firearms and Outdoor Products & Accessories segments. The Firearms segment comprises the manufacture of handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products for sale to a wide variety of customers.

