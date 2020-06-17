Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.80

Shares of Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.74, with a volume of 2200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

SBMFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sino Biopharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sino Biopharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sino Biopharmaceutical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sino Biopharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average of $1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells Chinese medicines and chemical medicines in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates in Modernized Chinese Medicines and Chemical Medicines, Investment, and Others segments. Its principal products include hepatitis medicines, such as Runzhong dispersible tablets, Tianqingganmei injections, Tianqingganping enteric capsules, Tianding tablets, Mingzheng capsules, and Ganlixin injections and capsules; and cardio-cerebral medicines comprising Kaishi injections, Yilunping and Tuotuo tablets, Tianqingning injections, and Beraprost Sodium tablets; and oncology medicines consisting of Zhiruo, Saiweijian, Tianqingyitai, and Qingweike injections, as well as Shoufu and Yinishu tablets, and Gelike capsules.

