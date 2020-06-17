SINGAPORE TELEC/S (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) & Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (OTCMKTS:LSXMA) Critical Contrast

SINGAPORE TELEC/S (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) and Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares SINGAPORE TELEC/S and Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SINGAPORE TELEC/S 7.57% 8.98% 5.20% Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A 8.09% 2.93% 1.48%

0.1% of SINGAPORE TELEC/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.9% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

SINGAPORE TELEC/S has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SINGAPORE TELEC/S and Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SINGAPORE TELEC/S $12.79 billion 2.33 $2.28 billion N/A N/A Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A $7.79 billion 1.49 $106.00 million $1.53 24.19

SINGAPORE TELEC/S has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SINGAPORE TELEC/S and Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SINGAPORE TELEC/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A 0 2 4 0 2.67

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a consensus target price of $47.67, indicating a potential upside of 28.79%. Given Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A is more favorable than SINGAPORE TELEC/S.

Summary

SINGAPORE TELEC/S beats Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SINGAPORE TELEC/S Company Profile

Singapore Telecommunications Limited provides a portfolio of communication and technology, and infotainment services to consumers and businesses in Asia, Australia, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, and Group Digital Life. The Group Consumer segment engages in the carriage business, including mobile, pay TV, fixed broadband, and voice, as well as equipment sales. The Group Enterprise segment offers mobile, equipment sales, fixed voice and data, managed, cloud computing, cyber security, and IT and professional consulting services. The Group Digital Life segment is involved in the digital marketing, regional OTT video, and advanced analytics and intelligence businesses. The company also operates a venture capital fund that focuses its investments on technologies and solutions; and offers ICT solutions and marketing technology services. In addition, it offers inSing.com that provides hyper-local content, user reviews, and editorials, as well as business or service information; and Trustwave that enables businesses fight cybercrime, protect data, and reduce security risk. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc., transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online. In addition, it offers connected vehicle services; and Travel Link, a suite of data services that include graphical weather, fuel prices, sports schedules and scores, and movie listings. Further, the company engages in the direct sale of satellite radios and accessories. It distributes its satellite radios through automakers, as well as through its retailers and Website; and provides satellite radio services to customers of rental car companies. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 34 million subscribers. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

