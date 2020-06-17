Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $54.38

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.38 and last traded at $54.35, with a volume of 13391 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.78.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLP. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Simulations Plus from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub lowered Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.33. The company has a market cap of $934.35 million, a P/E ratio of 105.16 and a beta of -0.15.
In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,850,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,094,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $2,695,440 in the last ninety days. 28.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 11,046.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.
About Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP)
Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.
