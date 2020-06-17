Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $54.38

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.38 and last traded at $54.35, with a volume of 13391 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.78.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLP. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Simulations Plus from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub lowered Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.33. The company has a market cap of $934.35 million, a P/E ratio of 105.16 and a beta of -0.15.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Simulations Plus had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $10.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,850,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,094,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $2,695,440 in the last ninety days. 28.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 11,046.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

