Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) was upgraded by Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage presently has a $19.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SFNC. ValuEngine cut Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Simmons First National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $16.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.94. Simmons First National has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $27.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day moving average is $21.39.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $249.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.03 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 25.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simmons First National will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.23 per share, for a total transaction of $36,460.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 43,219 shares in the company, valued at $787,882.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Makris, Jr. acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.23 per share, with a total value of $291,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,346 shares in the company, valued at $7,517,067.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $623,170. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Simmons First National by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 95,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 17,556 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 19,243 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,486,000 after buying an additional 219,364 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares during the period. 37.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Recommended Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.