Simmons Bank Buys 275 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,689 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.1% of Simmons Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,700.00 target price (up previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,611.47.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,615.27 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,722.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,434.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,064.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,304.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

