Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Takes Position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 218,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,344,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Canada Goose in the first quarter valued at about $918,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the first quarter worth about $4,707,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Canada Goose by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Canada Goose by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 499,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,989,000 after buying an additional 10,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the fourth quarter worth about $999,000. 48.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC upped their price target on Canada Goose from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canada Goose from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson upgraded Canada Goose from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen cut their target price on Canada Goose from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Canada Goose from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.92.

GOOS opened at $23.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.25. Canada Goose Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $12.94 and a 52 week high of $47.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $140.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.37 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 15.92%. Canada Goose’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

