Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Takes $6.13 Million Position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 44,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,127,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Power sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,073 shares of company stock worth $11,977,418. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $143.01 on Wednesday. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $158.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.36 and a 200-day moving average of $130.88. The company has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.64). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.37%.

DLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird downgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.31.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

