Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 418 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $3,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 706,781 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $162,397,000 after acquiring an additional 201,897 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at about $815,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,298,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,049 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $255,116.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,661 shares in the company, valued at $3,079,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $236.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.93. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $248.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $266.00 price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Sunday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $283.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

