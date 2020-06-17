Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $5.34 Million Stake in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,612 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Inphi were worth $5,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IPHI. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Inphi in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inphi during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inphi during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inphi during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Inphi during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000.

Get Inphi alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IPHI. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Inphi from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Inphi from $100.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Inphi from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Inphi from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inphi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.82.

IPHI stock opened at $115.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.39. Inphi Co. has a 1 year low of $45.90 and a 1 year high of $127.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $139.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.79 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 16.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inphi Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ron Torten sold 9,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $882,263.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 65,905 shares in the company, valued at $6,338,083.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard Ogawa sold 7,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $686,318.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,568.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,821 shares of company stock valued at $16,366,315. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Inphi Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.