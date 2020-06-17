Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,541 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Trimble worth $6,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Trimble by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Trimble by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. increased its holdings in Trimble by 230.2% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 7,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Trimble by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,924,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,145,000 after acquiring an additional 62,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in Trimble by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 51,081 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Trimble from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Trimble from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Trimble from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

In other news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $109,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $235,735.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,440,194.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,650 shares of company stock valued at $843,372 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $43.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.67. Trimble Inc has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $46.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.54.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.19 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trimble Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

