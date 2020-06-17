Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Grows Stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Agree Realty worth $4,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 126.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 30,888 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 253.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 35,578 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Merrie S. Frankel acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.55 per share, with a total value of $33,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,610 shares in the company, valued at $147,595.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jerome R. Rossi acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.72 per share, for a total transaction of $121,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,263.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,000 shares of company stock worth $178,938. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

ADC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $79.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.33.

NYSE ADC opened at $70.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.29. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $45.23 and a one year high of $80.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.24.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.29 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 5.41%. Research analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 75.97%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

