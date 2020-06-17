Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,254 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $84.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.07.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

