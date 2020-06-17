Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.15% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $4,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 42,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.1% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 38,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $44.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.61 and a 200-day moving average of $50.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.39. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $263.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.15 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 8.04%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 11.92%.

PNFP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.14.

In other news, Director David B. Ingram acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.87 per share, with a total value of $1,674,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,024,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 5,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $254,656.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 216,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,308,796.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,100 in the last ninety days. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

