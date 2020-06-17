Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 30.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,722 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $5,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 9.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,034,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,542,000 after buying an additional 2,070,998 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 16,519,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $955,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,063 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,809,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $860,263,000 after purchasing an additional 615,094 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 11.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,324,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,141,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.08% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $34.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.63. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $45.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $16.59 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 1.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, May 15th. CIBC cut their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.35.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

