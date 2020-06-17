Shutterstock Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SSTK)

Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 606 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 832% compared to the average volume of 65 call options.

SSTK opened at $36.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.93 and a 200-day moving average of $39.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. Shutterstock has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $45.98.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Shutterstock had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $161.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.86 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.89%.

SSTK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Shutterstock from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

In other Shutterstock news, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 13,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $499,380.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,227,247.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,523 shares of company stock worth $1,752,266. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Shutterstock during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.