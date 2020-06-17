Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Earns “Buy” Rating from National Bank Financial

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $850.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SHOP. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Shopify from $350.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Shopify from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Shopify from $410.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $656.69.

NYSE SHOP opened at $805.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $87.08 billion, a PE ratio of -694.62 and a beta of 1.53. Shopify has a 52 week low of $281.69 and a 52 week high of $844.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $733.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $513.04.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.92 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The company’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 157,453.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,883,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,146,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881,399 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,356,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,233,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,841 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,210,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,276,535,000 after acquiring an additional 870,046 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,911,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,635,000. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

